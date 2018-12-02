//Spaghetti with Santa December 12, Register Now

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Join Santa during VLPRA’s Six Days of Christmas for dinner, cookies, and a story in the park.

Attendees will be able to visit one on one with Santa and share some Christmas spirit on Wednesday, December 12 from 5-7 p.m.

Santa will arrive at 5:00 PM and the spaghetti dinner starts at 5:30 PM. Cost is $7.00 a person. Registration is from November 1st- December 9th. Space is limited. You must register in advance- no day of registrations or walk ins.

Click here to register: https://secure.rec1.com/GA/valdosta-lowndes/catalog/index?filter=c2VhcmNoPXNwYWdoZXR0aQ==