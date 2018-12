Share with friends













THOMASVILLE, GA – ATTENTION ALL MALE CAT OWNERS!

Schedule an appointment for DECEMBER 2018 and have your male cat neutered for FREE!

Limited spaces available and some additional fees may apply. (Example rabies vaccine at $10.)

When scheduling online use code JINGLEBALLS in the note section!

http://www.sgaspayneuterclinic.org/appointments.htm

SPECIAL IS NOT VALID FOR COMMUNITY CATS.