//Sidney Morris Recognized at TCSG Conference for Wiregrass Support

VALDOSTA – A long –time supporter of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College was recognized at the Technical College System of Georgia Conference in Savannah for his support and contributions to the college. Sidney Morris was named the TCSG’s Volunteer of the Year. In addition, locally owned and operated Ace Electric was a nominee for TCSG’s Benefactor of the Year award.

Sidney Morris was a founding member of the Valdosta Technical Institute Foundation in 1988. Thirty years later, he continues to be a driving force and key supporter of the Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation South Board of Trustees. Morris is a committed annual donor and rarely misses a meeting or Wiregrass event. The college has benefitted greatly from his leadership, his time served on various committees and his guidance on events he has chaired. His most notable recent contribution to the Wiregrass Foundation was his assistance in securing the college’s first $1 million pledge from a single donor. With three decades of service to the Board, he is a trusted advisor, ambassador, and true friend of the college.

Ace Electric, nominated for the Benefactor of the Year Award, is a long-time supporter of Wiregrass both as an annual donor and employer of graduates. Their most recent commitment to Wiregrass, a $25,000 classroom naming, has resulted in a renewed and invigorated partnership. Realizing there is a shortage of trained commercial electrical technicians, Ace is partnering with Wiregrass to launch a new program: Commercial Electrical Construction Technology. The new program, will focus on the skills needed to work in the industrial and commercial electrical construction industry and is projected to begin Spring or Summer 2019. The company’s founders, Tommy and Bobby Stalvey, graduated from Valdosta Technical Institute in the early 1970’s.

For information about investing in education with a donation to Wiregrass Foundation North or South, visit www.wiregrass.edu. For more information about enrolling at Wiregrass, call 229.333.2100. New students are being accepted now for Spring Semester, classes begin January 9, 2019, pending Department of Education approval.

PHOTO: (WGTC Ace Electric and Sidney Morris.jpg) Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President Dr. Tina K. Anderson is pictured with Bobby Stalvey, President of Ace Electric (TCSG Benefactor of the Year) and Sidney Morris, Wiregrass Foundation South Trustee (TCSG Volunteer of the Year)