//SGMC Promotes Nijem to Director of Internal Audit

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has named Amanda Nijem as the Director of Internal Audit for SGMC and its affiliated campuses. Nijem has worked with SGMC for the past four years as a compliance analyst. In her new role, she will be responsible for managing and directing the Internal Audit function which includes the evaluation of policies, procedures and systems to assess and report on identified risks, as well as internal controls to mitigate risks.

Prior to joining the SGMC staff, Nijem worked as an internal auditor. She graduated from Valdosta State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Management. She obtained a healthcare compliance certification in 2016 and is currently working on a Master of Studies in Law, Health Law and Policy.

Amanda and her husband Justin are the parents of two boys, Jack and Henry. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family.