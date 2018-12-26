//SGMC Newborns Get Christmas Stockings

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center’s Volunteer Auxiliary presents a Christmas stocking and Santa hat to Avery Yarbrough, daughter of Derrick and Kayla Yarbrough.



December is the time of year when a myriad of traditions are celebrated; a common one for Christians being the birth of Christ.

SGMC also celebrates birth during the Christmas season–the births of newly welcomed children to the community. For decades, the SGMC Volunteer Auxiliary has dedicated their time to delivering handmade stockings to babies born the week of Christmas.



This year the tradition continues. It is with great joy and love that the volunteers give their time to welcome these new additions and continue their stocking legacy.

SGMC wishes everyone a Happy Holiday season and a healthy New Year.