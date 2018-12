Share with friends













LOWNDES – If you are awake you know that the rain and thunder are at full throttle.

According to Google public alerts, a Tornado Watch is currently in effect for the next seven hours.

With 100 percent precipitation, 99 percent humidity, and 8 mph winds, it is a blustery December Sunday.

Today is 9 percent warmer than yesterday.

Heavy thunderstorms are currently hammering down on central Valdosta.

The high is 77 degrees with a low expected of 66.