Ho Ho Ho, Go Blazers Go!

VALDOSTA – Photos with Blazers Santa will be Friday, December 7, from 6-9 p.m. Join Santa to capture a great picture and make priceless memories with your little Blazer fan!

He will be located at Dallas Wayne entrance of the Valdosta Mall.

‘Tis the season to take pictures with Santa in his VSU black pullover.