//S Ga Teens in Custody Following Susie Q Attempted Robbery

MOULTRIE – According to a report from WALB, the remaining suspects wanted in connection to an attempted armed robbery that happened at Susie Q in Moultrie are now in police custody.
Joshua Sims, 18, Kelvin Howard, 19, are being charged with felony murder and three counts of aggravated assault. A third suspect, Jaelon Powell, 19, succumbed to injuries sustained from gunshots exchanged at Susie Q convenience store Monday morning during the attempted robbery.
A brief shootout was carried out between the suspects and the employee wielding a gun, who was wounded but expected to make a full recover.
The Moultrie Police Department doesn’t expect anymore arrests and commented that robberies around this time of year are not surprising – and gang-relation is possible.