//Robbery on West Hill Avenue

VALDOSTA – On Saturday, December 8, 2018 at approximately 7:43 am, a family from North Carolina was preparing to leave a motel in the 1800 block of West Hill Avenue

As they were getting into their vehicle, a male, later identified as Joshua Washington, 30, grabbed a cell phone from one victim then opened the driver’s side door of the vehicle in which the victims were.

Washington forcibly entered the vehicle, while showing the victims a handgun. The victims were safely able to get out of the vehicle, and the vehicle was stolen by Washington.

As Valdosta Police officers responded to the scene, the 911 Dispatcher advised that there was a traffic accident with injuries in the 300 block of West Hill Avenue.

It was determined that Washington had driven the stolen vehicle the wrong way on West Central Avenue, causing a head on traffic accident with a vehicle traveling westbound on West Central Avenue. The second driver of this accident was transported to South Georgia Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition.

Washington fled the scene of the accident on foot and ran to the Budget Inn in the 200 block of West Hill Avenue. Washington forced entry into the office area of the motel and physically forced two employees to another area of the motel. One of these victims was able to get loose and ran to safety. Neither employee suffered injuries.

Washington then fled from the motel on foot and stopped a car in the 200 block of West Hill Avenue. He forcibly entered this vehicle as well. The driver was able to exit the vehicle. Washington then stole this vehicle and began traveling east on West Hill Avenue.

Valdosta Police officers observed the vehicle traveling recklessly on East Hill Avenue and began to follow it as it headed north on Troup Street. When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, Washington fled in the vehicle. Officers pursued the vehicle on North Troup Street to Woodlawn Drive. In the 700 block of Woodlawn Drive, Washington lost control of the vehicle causing him to wreck into a tree. Washington then fled from the vehicle on foot but was quickly apprehend by officers.

Washington received superficial injuries from the traffic accidents. After receiving treatment at South Georgia Medical Center, he was transported to Lowndes County Jail. Arrest warrants were signed on Washington for the following charges:

• Hijacking a motor vehicle-FELONY- 2 counts;

• Robbery by sudden snatching-FELONY;

• Burglary-FELONY- 2 counts;

• Kidnapping-FELONY;

• Fleeing and Attempting to elude officers-FELONY;

• Criminal Damage to Property in second degree-FELONY; and

• Numerous traffic violations.

Further charges are pending.

“Our thoughts go out to all the victims who were impacted by Washington’s actions,” commented Interim Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan. “Our officers did an excellent job with their persistence in doing everything they could to make sure that Washington was apprehended, and his crime spree was stopped before any other people were harmed by his actions.”