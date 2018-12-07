//Road Closure Scheduled at Hill Avenue Between Troup and Lee Street

VALDOSTA – On Friday, Dec 7, Georgia Power will be closing both lanes Hill Avenue between Troup and Lee Streets. The closure will allow for work to be done change out a pole that was broken in an accident. The work is scheduled to last one day and is estimated to wrap up on Friday.

Traffic control devices will be in place to inform motorists about the direction of travel when approaching the work zone. As always, motorists are urged to drive with caution and follow the traffic control devices set in place.

For more information, contact the Engineering Department at 229-259-3530.