//Republicans Maintain the GA Secy of State’s Office with Raffensperger Win

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Republican Brad Raffensperger took the coveted Secretary of State’s office yesterday following a much-talked-about election runoff yesterday.

Raffensperger took 52 percent of the vote with a total of 756,016 votes. Democratic opponent John Barrow lost by a small margin with 48 percent, and 698,770 votes.

The Georgia Secretary of State has rarely garnered as much attention in past elections, but this year the world was watching.

Trump-back Republican Brad Raffensperger defeated Democratic congressman John Barrow as the new elections chief amid a debate over access to the polls and election security.

Governor-elect Brian Kemp stepped down as Georgia’s Secretary of State shortly following the midterm election. He denies accusations that he used his office to suppress voters in order to give him the advantage for the powerful gubernatorial position.

Stacey Abrams, Georgia’s Democrat who ran a valiant, but unsuccessful, campaign against Kemp, supported Barrow, imploring voters to weigh in on the runoff to potentially change how Georgia elections are carried out in the future.

Another close race the Republicans took was the PSC District 3 spot, with Chuck Eaton also taking 52 percent with 749,805, while the Democratic candidate, Lindy Miller, took 49 percent with 696,979 votes.

For the State House District 28, GOP candidate Chris Erwin took 50 percent with 3,516 votes while Democrat Dan Gasaway also took 50 percent with 3,513.