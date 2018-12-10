//Pizza Hut Delivery Man Robbed at Gunpoint

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Dec. 10, 2018 – According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s office, a Pizza Hut delivery man from the Northside Drive location was robbed at gunpoint by two unidentified men, one white, one black, at Stafford Crossing, on Friday, December 7.

The two armed men demanded money from the driver. The driver complied and was not hurt.

The two men fled and there is at this point no vehicle description.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating. We will update the story as information is available.