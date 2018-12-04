//Paint the Town Red and Black for VSU’s DII National Championship Run

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta, Lowndes County Board of Commissioners, Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority, and The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce are teaming up, calling on Valdosta to paint the town red and black in support of Valdosta State University.

With Valdosta State University’s home football game against Notre Dame College set for Saturday, these organizations are rallying for community support to help cheer on the Blazers all week before the game.

In 2012, the VSU Blazers Football Team defeated Winstom-Salem State in the NCAA Division II National Football Championship. The championship was the seventh national title for VSU and the third in Blazer football. Now it’s time to bring the trophy home to Valdosta once again!

“On Friday nights our loyalties are divided between the Valdosta Wildcats, Lowndes County Vikings, and Valwood Valiants. On Saturday, everyone is a Blazer! We want the 2018 football team to know that we are behind them and are cheering this team on every step of the way,” said Mayor John Gayle. “One of VSU’s colors is the color red which represents strength, passion and energy. Valdosta is proud to have the university at its center. I don’t know where we would be without the economic impact this university provides to the city. Everything that goes on generates business in the city. It generates business for realtors, restaurants, and it is unbelievable what VSU does for this city.”

“We’re not TitleTown USA because of one program. VSU is a large part of the lifeblood of athletics in this community.” said Bill Slaughter, Lowndes County Board of Commission chairman. “VSU has an annual economic impact of approximately $400 million on the community. Valdosta State provides health professionals for our hospitals, teachers for our schools, and artists to entertain to make our lives more meaningful. I hope the community gets behind this effort so we can cheer on the Blazers to help them bring the National Championship trophy back to Valdosta! ”

You can help by placing flags outside your residence or business, painting windows, wearing your Blazer gear during the week — anything you can think of to show Blazer pride, including attending the big game and cheering VSU on to another victory.

The VSU Blazers are currently ranked No. 1 in NCAA Division II football. They will play the Falcons of Notre Dame College in the semifinal round of the playoffs at noon on Saturday, Dec. 8, at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Reserved seating is $18. General admission seating is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets may be purchased at www.vstateblazers.com, at the gate, or by calling (229) 333-7328.