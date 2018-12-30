//Open Testing for Valdosta Police Department
December 30, 2018

Open Testing for Valdosta Police Department

VALDOSTA – On Saturday, February 9, 2019, between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. there will be open testing. If you are interested in joining VPD, now is your chance.

Valdosta Police Department is located at 500 North Toombs Street, Valdosta, GA 31601.

