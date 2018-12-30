Local NewsDecember 30, 2018 Open Testing for Valdosta Police Department Share with friends VALDOSTA – On Saturday, February 9, 2019, between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. there will be open testing. If you are interested in joining VPD, now is your chance. Valdosta Police Department is located at 500 North Toombs Street, Valdosta, GA 31601. TAGS: new police officers hiredvaldosta polilce departmentvpdvpd open testing Related posts Bring One for the ChipperGSP Concludes Investigation on Former…VPD Seeking New ChiefVPD Spread Christmas CheerNew Year’s Day ClosuresWinter BreakMotorcyclist Crashes in EllentonFireworks Reminder for New Year’s…Hospital Prices Are About to…Annie Garland Retires After 65…