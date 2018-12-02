//NOTICE: School Closings Due to Severe Storms Sunday

Share with friends













NOTICE:SCHOOL CLOSINGS

So far Lowndes/Valdosta School Systems have not noticed that they will have school closings due to this weekend’s weather.

CLINCH: Due to road conditions from bursts of heavy rain that are expected to continue throughout the night, school is cancelled for students and staff for Monday, December 3. We hope to resume our normal schedule on Tuesday. Again, no school for students or staff on Monday, December 3. We anticipate returning to our normal schedule on Tuesday December 4th.

BROOKS COUNTY: Due to heavy rain in our area, please prepare to meet the bus at the nearest paved road tomorrow morning.

LANIER COUNTY: The Lanier County School System is currently monitoring weather and road conditions. We will make a final decision regarding school tomorrow by 7:30 p.m. this evening, 12/2/18. The decision will be pushed out through our call out system as well as a posting on Twitter.

COFFEE COUNTY: After consulting with our Local Emergency Management Officials and our Transportation Director, the decision has been made to cancel school tomorrow for students. There is a tremendous amount of water on the roads and the County Road Department recommended that we cancel school to give them a chance to work on the roads tomorrow. For the safety of our students and bus drivers, we are heeding their advice. Faculty and Staff will report at 8:00 am. Thank you and stay safe!

ECHOLS COUNTY: Echols County Schools are canceled tomorrow Monday December 3, 2018 because of flooded roads. Cancellation is for all students and employees.