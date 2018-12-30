Local NewsDecember 30, 2018 New Year’s Day Closures Share with friends VALDOSTA – Just a reminder, City of Valdosta Offices will be closed all day on New Years Day. We want to wish everyone a Happy New Year! We hope you have a safe & happy holiday! TAGS: city of valdosta Related posts Bring One for the ChipperGSP Concludes Investigation on Former…VPD Seeking New ChiefVPD Spread Christmas CheerOpen Testing for Valdosta Police…Winter BreakMotorcyclist Crashes in EllentonFireworks Reminder for New Year’s…Hospital Prices Are About to…Annie Garland Retires After 65…