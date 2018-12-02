//Murder Investigation Underway in Tift County

TIFT Co – According to a WALB report, a murder investigation happening right now in Tift county after officials say they found a 25 year old man dead. WALB News 10 talked with neighbors who say shocking crimes like this don’t happen in their area.
“It’s really sad, something that happened like that, to somebody’s family or lose a loved one,” said Bladimir Gutierrez, Tift county resident.
Saturday morning Tift county deputies say they reported to an assault in the 200 block of Tifton Eldorado Road where they found 25-year-old Kiole Walker dead. Neighbors reportedly heard a conflict but didn’t know what was going on.
Gutierrez said he saw “two big vans and a police car” but didn’t pay much attention to it at the time.
Tift County deputies report that the GBI were brought in which led to the arrest of Osario Brewton, 32, from Tift County.
Deputies say a joint investigation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation led to the arrest of 32-year-old Osario Brewton from Tift county. People in Tift county say suspected crimes are not common.
Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.