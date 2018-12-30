//Motorcyclist Crashes in Ellenton

Share with friends













MOULTRIE, Ga. — A motorcyclist who crashed into a fence Thursday afternoon, December 28, in Ellenton.

William Ben Dosier is in Archbold Memorial Hospital Thomasville in fair condition with a broken leg and other non-life threatening injuries after crashing a 2007 Suzuki around 6 p.m., according the Georgia State Patrol Trooper First Class Michael Moses.

Dosier apparently entered Colquitt County on Highway 37, leaving the roadway near a Dollar General store in Ellenton.

“He turned right on Ellenton-Omega Road and he wrecked and hit a fence,” Moses.

Dosier, 44, is believed to live in Cook County. His driver’s license was suspended.

As of Friday, the GSP had filed no charges against Dosier in connection with the accident.