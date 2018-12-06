//Moody 2nd Lieutenant Found Guilty of Sexual Assault

LOWNDES -A court-martial was conducted Sunday, December 2, 2018 for a lieutenant assigned to the 23d Logistics Readiness Squadron at Moody Air Force Base.

Second Lt. D’Andre Johnson was found guilty of two offenses of the Uniform Code of Military Justice by a panel of officers violating Article 120 – sexual assault – according to a release from MAFB.

Johnson has been sentenced to 10 years to be served following his transfer to a military facility from his present confinement at Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson will be forced to forfeit all pay and allowances, as well as dismissal from military service.