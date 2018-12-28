//Membership Deadline for GAGP

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Local Golfers have to January 31 2019 to take advantage of the Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Associate Golf Club 2 for 1 membership for the annual fee of $60.00.

ORGANIZED AS A GOLF ORGANIZATION THAT PROMOTES THE GAME OF GOLF, FOR THE LOVE OF THE GAME, PLAYED BY THE RULES OF THE GAME, WHILE PROVIDING AN ENJOYABLE MEMBERSHIP AND DEVELOPING NEW FRIENDSHIPS AND CAMRADERIE THAT LAST FOREVER. SUPPORTING COMMUNITIES, GOLF COURSES AND LOCAL CHARITIES.

The main goal for 2019 will be reaching out to the public and making them aware of the GAGP and a closest Associate Club and city to them. The pay as you play membership gives members the best bang for their buck with no initiation fees, monthly dues, food and beverage minimums or yearend assessments. Membership also allows members a club reciprocal with all GAGP Associate clubs to participate in events outside of a home club or course. With baby boomers becoming older, retiring and on fixed incomes and the upcoming of 18-35 year old millennials, the goal is to provide members a quality of life and opportunity to continue to play or learn the greatest sport invented by man. Events will be conducted at quality golf courses, consisting of formats providing everyone to compete based on age, skills, hdcp with a price they expect to pay while having an enjoyable experiences. Optional Socials and Happy Hours including 50/50 drawings are organized following play at local pubs and restaurants where networking, camaraderie and friendships are made and last forever. Members receive savings on hotels, entry-fees, equipment, balls, and clothing as well as lessons from teaching professionals compared to non-members.

Organized events are planned for ladies, men, mixed couples or individuals, who play for the love of the game or competitive competitions 7 days a week over 90 courses January through December highlighted by Monday Inner Club Competitions represented by Club Professionals and club Members. Competitions are flighted based on age and handicap and consist of 9 holes, 18 holes and 36 holes for golf getaways. Entry fees are required to be paid in advance at $15.00 per person plus golf/cart for weekday events with prizes being awarded to 100% of the field. Weekend events entry fees are $25.00 plus cart/golf prizes being awarded to 10% of the field. Optional events included skins game and closes to pin contests.

For additional information and membership package contact the John Ungar at Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions 614-441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com See clubs and cities below