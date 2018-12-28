//Mary Turner Lynching Marker Riddled with Bullets

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — In a country polarized on almost every topic, race continues to be at the top.

Most recently, the memorializing sign at the location of some of the most horrific lynchings by white mobs in Georgia’s darkest age has been shot at several times in the last few months.

This is nothing new. It has happened before, five years ago.

The Mary Turner Project has worked, along with many other citizens throughout the years, to bring awareness to the heinous lynchings of 13 over several tragic days in Lowndes and Brooks counties.

An award is being offered for $200 to someone with information about the defacement.

At the time of the lynching, Turner was eight months pregnant. Her husband had already been lynch. The lynchers tied her ankles together and her baby was cut from her womb.

Eleven others were lynched on that sad day.

The oral history of this event carries on today. An annual memorial service dedicated to Mary Turner is held in May.

This was not an uncommon occurrence during this period in Georgia’s history.

