HOMERVILLE, GA – According to a report from the Clich County Deputy Coroner Willie Smith, a man was killed in a house fire Christmas night in the 300 block of Cuttings Loop Road.

Felton said the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office and the state fire marshal are investigating what appears to be a cooking fire. A final determination will be made following an autopsy.

The identity of the victim is Clarence Kelsaw.