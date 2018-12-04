//Lowndes School Bus Accident Leaves One Injured

Share with friends













LOWNDES – A Lowndes County school bus was involved in an accident this morning, Tuesday, December 4, near Boring Pond Road.

The accident was not caused by road conditions, according to Lowndes County School System officials.

A Jeep crossed the center lane and hit the bus.

“Our bus driver was not at fault and did not sustain any injuries,” re marked LaVerne Rome, Director of Public Relations for Lowndes County Schools. “However, the driver of the Jeep was transported to South Georgia Medical Center with injuries. Our thoughts are with that driver.”