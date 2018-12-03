//Lowndes Authorities Urge Citizens to Avoid Flooded Roadways

Share with friends













Lowndes – Local law enforcement would like to remind everyone to avoid flooded roadways.

Officers have worked several of these calls this morning. Attempting to cross flooded roads is a hazard to both motorists and those responding. Please keep yourselves and our first responders safe by avoiding flooded areas.

Photo to left is of Old Lake Park Road, which happened early Monday morning. Dwight Flowers, who works for Lowndes County Utilities contributed the photo. He reports at 12:55 p.m. that it is now barricaded on both sides with concrete barriers.