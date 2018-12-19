//LCS Early Dismissal and Holiday Schedule

Share with friends













LOWNDES – Lowndes County Schools will have an early dismissal Wednesday, December 19. The following dismissal schedule is planned:

At 11:30, the 1st load of elementary students and car riders will be dismissed.

At 12:00, the 2nd load of elementary students will be dismissed.

Also at 12:00, Lowndes High School and Lowndes Alternative Program students will be dismissed.

At 12:30 Middle school students will be dismissed.

All Lowndes County Schools will be closed December 20 through January 7 for students. Teachers will report back to work January 4 and 7 for Teacher Inservice Days. Students will report back to school on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.