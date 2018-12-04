//Interstate Traffic Stop Leads to Big Pot Bust for LCSO

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — Two Florida men have been arrested from a routine traffic stop last week on Interstate-75 by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor Reid Molnar, 25, of Ormond Beach, Fla., and Vance Michael Dourth, 29, of Port Orange, Fla., are charged with traffic violations – and trafficking marijuana – according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

Traveling south on Interstate 75, their two cars were seen driving haphazardly around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 28.

According to Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk this is a common practice of using a decoy car in hopes a deputy on their trail will just stop one car. In this case the deputy stopped both vehicles and brought in a K9 unit.

Fifty-one pounds of marijuana was found during a search in vacuum-packed bags.

They were headed for Daytona Beach, Florida.