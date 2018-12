Share with friends













GADSDEN CO., Fla. – Gadsden County authorities said on Friday, December 14, 2018, an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell from an apparent suicide, believed to be from hanging.

The inmate’s name is Don Hargrove Jr., 38. Hargrove was transferred to the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital Morgue for a forensic investigation. The exact cause of death will be determined following an autopsy.