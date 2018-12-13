//HMS Students Develop “Inside Out” App

Share with friends













HAHIRA – Two Hahira Middle School students, Kaitlynn Stalvey and Sara Whiddon, won 4th place in the First Annual Congressional App Challenge.

The two clever students developed an app to aid kids challenged with verbal disabilities to more adequately express their feelings, decompress from stress, and communicate better with parents, teachers, and peers.

“Inside Out” is the name of the app.

Unfortunately, Kaitlyn, Sara, and their teacher were unable to make the awards ceremony due to severe weather. They will be presented with their certificates on a later date.

Recently, U.S. Congressman Austin Scott (GA-08) announced the Eighth District winners for the 2018 Congressional App Challenge at an awards ceremony at Houston County High School. The Congressional App Challenge is a competition for current middle and high school students aimed at inspiring and engaging students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), coding, and computer science.

“The Congressional App Challenge is a great way to showcase the innovation and technological talent of students across the Eighth District, and the submissions we received in its inaugural year clearly expressed this,” said Representative Austin Scott after the event. “I would like to personally extend a ‘congratulations’ to this year’s winner, as well as to each and every submission we received, and extend a ‘thank you’ to the teachers who inspired Eighth District students to participate in this competition and expand their skills and knowledge in the STEM, coding, and computer science fields. The demand for these skills will only continue to grow, and we are glad to host this event to give students and educators the opportunity to implement them in our Georgia classrooms.”