Share with friends













SOURCE: City of Valdosta PIO Ashlyn Becton

VALDOSTA – Did you know that in the year 1860, the city of Troupeville was moved four miles closer to newly constructed railroad tracks and renamed Valdosta? Did you know that with a population of 166 people, Valdosta thrived as the county government seat of Lowndes County and the inland capital for Sea Island cotton? And, that in its first 10 years, the city grew 622 percent with a population of 1,999; and, it is now approaching a population of 60,000?

Today, Dec. 7, marks 158 years of improvements to our agriculture, business and industry, and the overall quality of life that has made Valdosta South Georgia’s regional city. Happy Birthday, Valdosta; 158 looks great on you!