//Guilty Verdict in Brutal Slaying of Marlene Murray

ATKINSON CO – Roderick Brock, age 44, was found guilty in the 2015 brutal slaying of 64-year-old Marlene Murray.

Officials from the Atkinson County Sheriff’s office say Murray was found in her home on Highway 64 East, and the situation was suspicious.

Brock was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, 3 counts of aggravated assault and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney Dick Perryman’s office asked for life without the possibility of parole for Brock.

Superior Court Judge Dane Perkins agreed.

Previously, a co-defendant, Ansley Minkema, pled to a 20-year prison term with an additional 20 years on probation for her part in the murder.

The ghastly murder left the 64-year-old victim unrecognizable. The three day trial held in front of 12 Atkinson County jurors led to the strongest possible sentence allowed under the law.

Brock offered up an alibi witness, but the jury only deliberated about 30 minutes before finding the defendant guilty of murder.

At sentencing, the victim’s daughter and daughter-in-law gave statements to the court about how the murder has affected their family.

“While we can never give Marlene Murray’s family true justice, we have managed to be sure that this man never sees the light of day again,” remarked D.A. Perryman. “I am proud my office has been able to help give this family some relief to this terrible ordeal. The brutal nature of this murder dictated the sentence of life with no possibility of parole. I am proud of the work done by my office and especially Assistant District Attorneys Patrick Warren and Jennifer Rue Smith. I must also recognize the GBI and the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office for all their hard work in investigating this difficult case.”