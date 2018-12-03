//GSP Report for November 2018

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – According to Sergeant First Class Tracy Tabb, Post #31 Valdosta Troopers investigated 135 traffic crashes, resulting in 51 injuries and no fatalities during the month of November 2018.

SFC Tabb said that during the month of November, Post #31 Troopers stopped 831vehicles resulting in: 424 citations, 8 D.U.I. arrests, 40 Seatbelt Violation citations, 13Child Restraint Violation citations, 193Speeding citations, and 16 Distracted Driving citations.

Post #31 Troopers issued 911 warnings during November.

SFC Tabb reminds drivers to use extreme caution when traveling during inclement weather. Roadway conditions can deteriorate at any time; slow down and observe your surroundings. Also remember to keep your vehicle properly maintained. Check that fluid levels, windshield wipers, and tires are at manufacturer recommendations. If you vehicle becomes disabled while traveling, move your vehicle safely to the shoulder if possible and dial *GSP, 511(CHAMPS), or 911 for assistance if needed.