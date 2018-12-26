//Grinstead Murder Defendant Denied Motion
Local NewsDecember 26, 2018

Grinstead Murder Defendant Denied Motion

IRWIN CO., GA – According to a report by WALB, Superior Court Judge Bill Reinhardt has denied yet another motion filed by attorneys for Tara Grinstead murder suspect Ryan Duke.

Duke’s attorneys, Ashleigh and John Merchant, filed a motion asking the judge to reconsider their previous motion to drop charges against Duke, and a certificate of immediate review to appeal the decision to the Georgia Supreme Court.

Both requests were denied.

This will prohibit Duke from filing an appeal to the state Supreme Court.

