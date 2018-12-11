//Georgia Power Seeking Renewable Energy Options

Share with friends













ATLANTA – According to a report from AJC.com, Georgia Power is seeking proposals from renewable energy companies to obtain 540 megawatts of solar, biomass and wind power, as part of its commitment to diversify energy sources in Georgia.

The purchases, through Georgia Power’s Renewable Energy Development Initiative (REDI), will be the final action to fulfill a 2016 deal approved by the Georgia Public Service Commission to provide 1,200 megawatts of renewable energy through multiple projects.

The first acquisition of 510 megawatts of solar energy completed in 2017 set in motion project currently underway in central, south and southwest Georgia.

Georgia Power is the largest electric provider in the state and serves more than 2.5 million customers, with 976 megawatts of solar power already online – with projections to grow renewable resources by an additional 1,600 megawatts by 2021.

Georgia Power will be receiving proposals from interested companies until noon January 15, 2019.

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, the national trade association for the solar industry, an average of 164 homes can be powered by a megawatt of solar.