//Four County High Speed Chase Ends in Crash

LOWNDES – On Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at approximately 10:30 a.m., Lowndes County dispatch sent out a be on the lookout – or “BOLO” – for a stolen vehicle out of Valdosta, Georgia.

Echols County deputy Ed Yarbrough was on patrol on Highway 129 at the 12 mile marker when he spotted a vehicle matching the description of the stolen truck. The vehicle description was confirmed through dispatch out of Lowndes County and a traffic stop was initiated but the truck failed to stop.

A pursuit ensued.

The suspect, identified as Leon Shank, was stopped on three different occasions but failed to surrender to law enforcement each time.

A civilian truck tried to block Shank’s truck, at which point Shank struck that vehicle and ran over a traffic sign as he continued eastbound.

The suspect’s vehicle began traveling eastbound in the westbound lane, head into oncoming traffic on Highway 84 in Clinch County for several miles

As the suspect attempted to cross back over into the eastbound lanes, he struck a Lowndes County deputy’s vehicle and continued on at a speeds over 100 mph.

The pursuit continued through the city of Homerville and continued northbound on Highway 441 towards Atkinson County.

Echols County Sheriff Randy Courson contacted Atkinson County Sheriff David Moore to make him aware of the situation approaching his county. Sheriff Moore sent deputies to the bridge located on Highway 441 at Red Bluff Creek to attempt to stop Shank.

The suspect approached the bridge at speeds over 70 mph striking two of the Atkinson County patrol vehicles causing extensive damage.

Shank’s vehicle then collided into the back of a parked semi truck, totaling the suspect’s vehicle.

Shankt was then taken into custody without further incident and transported to Coffee Regional Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries sustained in the crash.

The pursuit involved four counties including eight law enforcement agencies – totaling 47 miles, and lasting approximately one hour.

Sheriff Courson would like to thank all of the agencies involved for their assistance in bringing the pursuit to a safe conclusion.

This story is developing.