//Former Lowndes Middle School Paraprofessional Arrested

LOWNDES – The Lowndes Board of Education was alerted to allegations of inappropriate text messaging between a now former Paraprofessional at Lowndes Middle School and a student. In response to these allegations, Lowndes County Schools worked closely with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

The adult, identified as Terrance Antwan Howard, 43 years old, was interviewed by investigators with the Sheriff’s Office and was arrested.

LCS take the safety and well-being of its students very seriously. Furthermore, LCS will continue to cooperate with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office to the fullest extent. In accordance with state law, LCS cannot release any further information until all pending investigations are concluded.



