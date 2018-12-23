//Flames Engulf Downtown Business

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On Saturday, December 22, around 10 p.m., Valdosta Fire Department responded to a fire at Valdosta Furniture and Mattress located at 116 W. Central Ave.

Clouds of gray smoked billowed over downtown

A spectacle of licking flames and billowing smoke clouds engulfed the one story portion of the business, burning out the roof. The second-story portion of the business remained mostly undamaged, as were surrounding buildings.

Firefighters worked until early Sunday morning to douse the flames

According to the Valdosta Fire Department, the fire was mostly contained a little after 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Firefighters kept the flames from spreading

The conflagration in the cold December night, with a wide-eyed full moon staring down, drew onlookers.

Downtown Valdosta was saved by VFD Saturday night

At this time there is no information about how the fire started.