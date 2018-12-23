//Flames Engulf Downtown Business

VALDOSTA – On Saturday, December 22, around 10 p.m., Valdosta Fire Department responded to a fire at Valdosta Furniture and Mattress located at 116 W. Central Ave.
A spectacle of licking flames and billowing smoke clouds engulfed the one story portion of the business, burning out the roof. The second-story portion of the business remained mostly undamaged, as were surrounding buildings.
According to the Valdosta Fire Department, the fire was mostly contained a little after 1 a.m. Sunday morning.
The conflagration in the cold December night, with a wide-eyed full moon staring down, drew onlookers.
At this time there is no information about how the fire started.