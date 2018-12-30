//Fireworks Reminder for New Year’s Eve

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Public Information Officer for the City of Valdosta has issued a friendly reminder regarding fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

“In accordance with Georgia Law, fireworks are allowed until 1:00 a.m. on New Year’s day. Citizens are encouraged to be a good neighbor when igniting fireworks by remembering those in our community that may have difficulty processing loud noises. Those with prior trauma related issues triggered by loud noises and those on the autism spectrum may experience significant discomfort during fireworks. The start of 2019 should be a positive and exciting experience for everyone in our community.



This being the case, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Hudgens offers the following safety tips for using legal fireworks:



* Always read and follow label directions

* Only use fireworks outdoors

* Never experiment or attempt to make your own fireworks

* Only light one firework at a time

* Never re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks

* Fireworks should only be used with close adult supervision

* Never give fireworks to small children

* Be sure to have water handy

* Never throw fireworks at another person

* Remember to call your local 911 for emergencies



Please also remember that you are responsible for any debris that falls as a result of igniting fireworks on your property. Citizens should not ignite fireworks that are going to litter the property of others. In Georgia, it is illegal to light fireworks within 100 yards of a:



* Hospital

* Nursing home

* Prison

* Gas station



Pet owners are reminded to secure pets on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Each year, Lowndes County Animal Services receives calls and visits from pet owners looking for pets that were lost as a result of fireworks. Next week’s fireworks are not unexpected, pet owners should plan now to care for pets that are unnerved by loud noises.



Lowndes County would like to wish everyone a safe and happy New Year, 2019 promises to be an exciting year for our community!”



Please let me know if you have any questions or need more information.



Happy New Year!



Paige Dukes