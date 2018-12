Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The final Vikings Coach’s Show will be held at The Mill Pizza Buffet on Monday December 3 beginning at 7:00 pm.

Prior to the Coach’s Show the Viking Touchdown Club will meet at 6:00 pm.

This will be the only TD Club meeting in December. In January the Touchdown Club will return to meeting the first Monday of each month in the Football Fieldhouse beginning at 6:00 pm. Because of the holidays the January meeting will January 14 at 6:00 pm in the Fieldhouse.