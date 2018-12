Share with friends













VALDOSTA – When President Trump signed a new multi-year Farm Bill last week, American farmers must have been relieved.

The bill picks up where the last farm bill left off in September, addressing everything from market structures for commodities to school lunch and even the food stamp program.

First District Congressman Buddy Carter voted against the bill because it did not include disaster help for South Georgia blueberry growers who lost much of their crop to freezing weather.