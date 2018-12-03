//Downtown Church Fire Monday Morning

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On Monday, December 3, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to a structure fire at First United Methodist Church located at 109 West Valley Street. The call came in at 7:30 a.m. and the first fire unit arrived at 7:32 a.m. Once fire units arrived on scene they found a small fire in a room on the second floor. Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control and no injuries were reported. There were a total of 20 fire personnel on the scene. VPD assisted with traffic control, and SGMC EMS provided firefighter support services.

“The success a lot of the time is early detections, early activation, and early notification. So, someone actually smelling smoke and calling the fire department early allowed us to get there as quickly as we did,” said Brian Boutwell, Assistant Fire Chief. “Of course fire protection was in place, things such as fire walls and fire doors also keep the fire from spreading. All of these things together contribute to success and were able to save quite a bit of property.”

The cause of the fire has been deemed accidental and was electrical in nature. The estimated loss is $20,000.

To prevent an electrical fire, learn to recognize the warning signs that indicate a possible wiring or electrical problem. We stress that you contact a licensed electrician immediately to examine and repair electrical problems.

If you experience any of the following issues in your home, it could be an indication of an impending electrical fire:

• Flickering or dimming lights,

• Switches or outlets that are hot to touch and/or emit an acrid odor,

• Discolored cords, outlets and switch plates,