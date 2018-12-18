//Douglas Shooting Suspect in Custody

Share with friends













DOUGLAS, GA – A man suspected of shooting an individual on September 21, 2018, on S. Manila Avenue in Douglas is finally in custody.

When police officers responded to the September call, Sammy Reed, 51, had reportedly forced his way into the residence brandishing a large caliber handgun and threatening to kill individuals.

Once inside, Reed located his estranged girlfriend, Tamakie Moore, 40, who was in her bedroom asleep.



According to the Douglas Police Department reports, Reed drug Moore out of the residence and into a neighboring yard. As Moore struggled to get away, Reed shot her and fled the scene.

Moore was transported to Coffee Regional Medical Center for stabilization prior to being air lifted to another location for further treatment.

Douglas Police Department obtained multiple felony warrants for the arrest of Sammy Reed. Reed fled and remained on the run until his recent capture.

