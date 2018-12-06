//Dinosaurs Return to Wild Adventures in 2019

Share with friends













“Dinosaurs Explore” is Back for More Roars in 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Prehistoric creatures are making their way back to South Georgia as Dinosaurs Explore returns to Wild Adventures Theme Park in 2019.

The collection features 15 species and more than 20 “larger-than-life” dinosaurs that move and roar just like they did when roaming the earth. Families will come face-to-face with a giant Tyrannosaurus Rex, a 26-feet-tall Brachiosaurus, a Three-Horned Triceratops and many more.

The adventure area will be nestled among natural elements where guests will discover the dinosaurs as they explore winding paths, uncover fossils, and stumble across roaming raptors.

“With Dinosaurs Explore returning and the 3-acre addition of Discovery Outpost, featuring ‘Alligator Alley’ and ‘Gator Bridge,’ 2019 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting years Wild Adventures has ever had,” said Molly Deese, general manager and vice-president. “These new areas demonstrate our commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for our guests, and we can’t wait to share them next season.”

Starting in March, guests will find Dinosaurs Explore where MEGABUGS! Adventure Encounters is currently located. The last day to experience MEGABUGS! is Dec. 30.

Dinosaurs Explore is included with park admission or season passes. 2019 Season Passes are on sale and can be used now for admission to Wild Adventures Christmas, select days Dec. 8-30.

Wild Adventures can also be enjoyed with a Pre-K Free Kid’s Season Pass for all children ages three to five-years-old. Parents interested in receiving a free season pass for their child can visit WildAdventures.com/Pre-K for more information and to register.

For more information about Dinosaurs Explore, Wild Adventures Christmas, 2019 Season Passes or the Pre-K Free Kids Season Pass, visit WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year.