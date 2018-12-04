//Dec 29 Lip Sync Battle Proceeds to Help Students Travel to Ghana

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Parents, are you looking for fun activities for your kids during the holidays? Well, worry no more.

The Ghana Exchange has you covered. Raising money for the May 2019 trip to Africa, several events are planned throughout the year.

On December 29, show your talent, win cash money in the “Lip Sync Battle” at Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center, or vote for your favorite act – and help 20 kids head to Ghana, Africa next Spring for a life-altering experience.

The “Lip Sync Battle” welcomes all ages, and door prizes will be given away.

Pick up applications can be at: Big Nick’s, Valdosta Middle School, J.L. Newbern, and DsKutz1 Barbershop.

For more information contact Vicki Peete and Meshalene Taylor at 229-548-3232

Ghana Exchange is an educational, cultural and service learning trip to Ghana, Africa that will enhance their life now and in the future.