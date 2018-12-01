//Dawson City Manager Arrested on Sodomy Charge

DAWSON – According to a report by WALB, Dawson’s city manager has been arrested in Terrell County.
WALB received Owen “Barney” Parnacott’s mugshot around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening from the Terrell County Jail.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Parnacott was arrested on Friday for one count of aggravated sodomy.
Georgia law allows aggravated sodomy to be enforced as a statutory charge. This means that this charge can be applied to cases in which the victim is younger than the Georgia Age of Consent, even if the victim willingly engages in sexual relations with the defendant.
The Dawson Police Department requested the assistance of the GBI on Nov. 24 to investigate allegations of aggravated sodomy by Parnocott.
Dawson City Councilman Gardner says he wasn’t surprised by the arrest.
“I don’t feel sorry for whatever happens to him. He need to be handled like any other person,” said Gardner. “He needs to be arrested and took before the court and do whatever they have to do to him,” added Gardner.
Gardner said Barney may be automatically removed from his position as city manager, but that’s up in the air.
He says he’s sure the arrest will come up in this coming Tuesday’s city council meeting.
The GBI is stressing that if there are other victims out there, please come forward.
Parnacott is currently being held in the Terrell County Jail.