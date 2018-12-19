//Cook Plane Crash, Search Continues for Pilot

Share with friends













ADEL – Officials from Cook County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that there is an ongoing search for a pilot, a Cook County resident, whose plane went down Tuesday.

An E-911 caller from Arthur Tillman Road stated parts of what appeared to be a plane were visible.



In response, Cook County Sheriff’s Office, EMA, Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Adel Fire Department were on the scene.



According to Brent Exum from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, attempts to reach the aircraft and pilot are continuing with the assistance of the Aviation Unit of Georgia State Patrol. Thus far, full recovery has not been successful.

The Federal Aviation Administration is involved with the investigation.



Once the pilot has been found the identity will be released.

