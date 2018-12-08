Local NewsDecember 8, 2018 Congratulations VSU Blazers! Share with friendsVALDOSTA – It’s official. The Valdosta State University Blazers will head to Dallas, Texas next week for the National Championship!! #BlazerNation #VSU #Blazers #DallasHereWeCome TAGS: vsuvsu blazersVSU heads to Dallas for Nationals Related posts What Does It Mean To…Little Girl LostAnother School Bus-Involved AccidentRoad Closure Scheduled at Hill…Happy Birthday, Valdosta!Tacky First Friday in Downtown…Valdosta City Council Meeting in…ATTN: Lowndes County Makes Sand…Hitting Curveballs: VSU Student Overcomes…VPD Receives Check Donation from…