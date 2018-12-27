//Christmas Night Shooting in Moultrie

Share with friends













MOULTRIE, GA – Around 7:15 Christmas night, two men were shot in Moultrie in the 800 block of Northside Drive and Shy Manor Drive, according to the Moultrie Police Department.

One man was treated and released from the hospital.

The other man was transported to another hospital with critical injuries.

Agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Moultrie police found over 50 shell casings of varying calibers in two separate locations on the Shy Manor property.

At this time there is no definitive motive for the shootings, but the area has been troubled with gang violence in the past.

Investigators are continuing to conduct interviews to determine who the were the responsible parties.

The Moultrie Police Department encourages anyone with information to call (229) 985-3131 or Thomasville GBI Office at (229) 225-4090.