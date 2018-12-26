//Bring Tree, Get in Free at Wild Adventures

Share with friends













VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia is closing out its 2018 season by offering free admission with the donation of a live Christmas tree to be recycled.

The “Bring a Tree, Get in Free” event runs Dec. 26 through Dec. 30 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The donations will be included as part of the annual “Bring One for the Chipper” event organized by Keep Lowndes Valdosta Beautiful.



“This year, we added over 100 live Christmas trees to our light displays, and the plan all along was to recycle those trees,” said Adam Floyd, public

relations manager. “We are excited to expand that effort out into the

community by becoming an official collection center this year.”

The trees will be recycled into mulch for use in flower beds and landscaping, and some of the trees will be used as enrichment objects for the park’s larger animals.

For every donated tree, guests will receive a complimentary admission ticket to enjoy Wild Adventures Christmas through December 30.