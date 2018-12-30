//Bring One for the Chipper

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Keep Lowndes-Valdosta Beautiful will be hosting the 25th annual Christmas Tree Recycling Event on January 5, 2019.

Just bring your Christmas tree to one of these three locations:



The Home Depot, Norman Drive

Mathis City Auditorium, North Ashley Street

Walmart, Perimeter Road

Each person who delivers a tree to one of the above-named locations on Saturday January 5, 2019, will receive a free tree seedling (while supplies last). Trees may also be dropped off at these sites beginning on December 30 through Friday, January 4, but no seedlings will be given:

Additional Drop-Off Sites today, December 30, only – Wild adventures Theme Park will accept today from 11 – 8 p.m. Bring your tree to the toll booths at the main entrance and a team member will direct you to the drop-off location and give you a free single-day admission ticket. This is only for trees taken to Wild Adventures on the specified date and times.