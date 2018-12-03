//BREAKING UPDATE: Blanton Common Murder Suspect Arrested Saturday

Share with friends













UPDATE: December 3, 2018



According to a report from Valdosta Police Department Interim Chief Leslie Manahan, on Saturday, December 1, 2018, Ian Rashad Henry was arrested by the Melbourne Police Department in Florida, where he is currently being held pending extradition back to Lowndes County.

“We greatly appreciate the work of the Melbourne Police Department in their persistent hard work, to ensure that this dangerous individual was taken off of the streets.”, Interim Chief Leslie Manahan.

VALDOSTA – According to an update released by the Valdosta Police Department from Interim Chief Leslie Manahan, an arrest warrant for felony murder was obtained for Ian Rashad Henry, 23, for the shooting death of Stephen Styles, 40.

Law enforcement officers have been looking for Henry, but at this time he has not been located. VPD says Henry should be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone knows of his whereabouts, VPD asks that you contact E911.

Henry is suspected of shooting Styles on November 12, 2018, at 12:44 a.m. at the Blanton Commons apartment complex, located in the 1500 block of Lankford Drive. A 911 call revealed that a man had been shot. When VPD officers and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area and located Styles, he was found in a parking lot and unresponsive. Styles was pronounced dead at the scene. The crime scene was immediately secured, according to VPD reports, and additional resources were requested.

Valdosta Police Department Person’s Crimes Detectives responded out to the scene to continue the investigation. Crime Scene Technicians with the Valdosta/Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory were also called to process the crime scene for evidence.

“I am so proud of the detectives that were involved in this case. They spent countless hours going through evidence and conducting interviews, to ensure that this offender was held accountable for his actions,” Interim Chief Leslie Manahan.